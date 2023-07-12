Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr and John Krasinski decided to visit a restaurant together where they filmed a funny video. Robert and Emily were seen having a serious conversation and John pops out from behind them looking at the camera. Emily then pushes her hubby's head down gently while Robert turns his head behind looking bewildered. Oppenheimer Premiere: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Stanley Tucci, John Krasinski and More Attend in Paris!

Watch The Video Here:

PEEK A BOO! 🤣 Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr and John Krasinski in Paris. #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/EZH8md9kpH — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) July 11, 2023

