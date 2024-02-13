Oppenheimer Trio Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy Pose Together at 2024 Oscars Luncheon (Watch Video)

In Beverly Hills, California, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for their annual nominees' luncheon. Among the distinguished attendees were Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy, collectively known as the Oppenheimer Trio. Dressed impeccably, they exuded camaraderie and joy, posing together for the cameras. Notably, the Oppenheimer film has garnered an impressive 13 nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards, marking their significant contribution to the cinematic landscape. Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone Grace Oscar Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California (Watch Video).

Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy At 2024 Oscars Luncheon

#Oppenheimer stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy pose together at the 2024 #OscarsLuncheon pic.twitter.com/Szxvu62zqD — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 12, 2024

