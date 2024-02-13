Oppenheimer Trio Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy Pose Together at 2024 Oscars Luncheon (Watch Video)

At the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honoured the Oppenheimer Trio—Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy—for their acclaimed work with over 13 Oscar nominations. Dressed to impress, they radiated camaraderie and joy as they posed for the cameras at the 2024 Oscars Luncheon.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 13, 2024 08:07 AM IST

In Beverly Hills, California, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for their annual nominees' luncheon. Among the distinguished attendees were Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy, collectively known as the Oppenheimer Trio. Dressed impeccably, they exuded camaraderie and joy, posing together for the cameras. Notably, the Oppenheimer film has garnered an impressive 13 nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards, marking their significant contribution to the cinematic landscape. Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone Grace Oscar Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California (Watch Video).

Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy At 2024 Oscars Luncheon

