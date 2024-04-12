The 97th Oscars, slated for March 2, 2025, will kick off an hour earlier than previous years at 4 pm PT (4:30 am IST), per an announcement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC. The nominations will be unveiled on January 17. The prestigious award ceremony will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Oscars 2024 Best Film Winner: Oppenheimer Bags the Big Award of the Night at 96th Academy Awards.

Oscar 2025 Date Announced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

