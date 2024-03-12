At the THR Roundtable in Santa Monica, an eclectic gathering was held where Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr, Andrew Scott, Jeffrey Wright, Colman Domingo, Mark Ruffalo, and Paul Giamatti participated. They engaged in a lively discussion covering topics ranging from films to industrial progress and alternative career paths. Participants shared insights into what they would pursue if not acting, revealing diverse interests and aspirations. Robert Downey Jr humorously mused about the alternative of ending up in a "hard time" if not for his acting career. At the same time, Jeffrey Wright speculated about a path in law, jokingly suggesting he could represent Downey in a hypothetical scenario. Paul Giamatti expressed a childhood dream of becoming an animator, while Colman Domingo contemplated a shift to architecture later in his life. Mark Ruffalo found solace and fulfilment in sculpture classes, considering it a potential second act or even exploring a teaching career. Andrew Scott reflected on a pivotal moment when he chose show business over a scholarship for painting, influenced by familial ties and personal inclination. Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr Thanks His 'Terrible Childhood' As He Wins the Best Supporting Actor Award for Oppenheimer (Watch Video).

Actors At THR Roundtable Discussion

Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. on what he would be doing if he was not an actor, during #THRRoundtable for actors pic.twitter.com/iCwVQwB5U9 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

