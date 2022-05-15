It's almost about to be two months since the infamous Oscars incident took place. Will Smith slapping Chris Rock has been the biggest talk of Hollywood, and the show host Wanda Sykes, has given her opinion on it too now. Sykes talks about how she is traumatized by the entire incident. She also added how she couldn't believe that Will Smith was still sitting there and enjoying the show. Oscars 2023: Academy Announces Telecast and Nomination Dates of the 95th Academy Awards.

Check Out The Full Quote Below:

Wanda Sykes says she's still “traumatized” by the Oscars incident: “I couldn't believe he was still sitting there, like an assh*le. Shouldn't you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, motherf*cker?” (Source: https://t.co/ef4JTsMEkp) pic.twitter.com/KNXNdQtI3t — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)