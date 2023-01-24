India’s Chhello Show and Pakistan’s Joyland were the two films that were shortlisted in the International Feature Film category. However, the two movies failed to bag nomination at the Oscars this year. The nominees for Oscars 2023 in the International Feature Film category are All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Close, EO and The Quiet Girl. Oscars 2023 Nominations: RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Gets Nominated For Original Song At The 95th Academy Awards.

Oscars 2023 Nominees For International Feature Film

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)