After an aggressive online campaign from fans, Taylor Swift's All Too Well sadly didn't make it into the shortlist for "Best Live-Action Short Film" at Oscars 2023. Starring Dylan O'Brien and Saddie Sink, the short was expected by many to make it into the upcoming Academy Awards season, but sadly it looks like its campaign was cut short. With the announcement, many fans are showcasing their disappointment online. Here are some of the reactions. Taylor Swift Birthday Special: From Anti-Hero to Willow, 8 of the Singer’s Most Visually Appealing Music Videos!

Sadly...

Sad Day to Be a Swiftie...

Deserved a Nom...

Doesn't Need the Oscars...

Ignored...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)