After an aggressive online campaign from fans, Taylor Swift's All Too Well sadly didn't make it into the shortlist for "Best Live-Action Short Film" at Oscars 2023. Starring Dylan O'Brien and Saddie Sink, the short was expected by many to make it into the upcoming Academy Awards season, but sadly it looks like its campaign was cut short. With the announcement, many fans are showcasing their disappointment online. Here are some of the reactions. Taylor Swift Birthday Special: From Anti-Hero to Willow, 8 of the Singer’s Most Visually Appealing Music Videos!

Sadly...

the all too well short film was fantastic for taylor’s debut as a director, sadly the academy couldn’t see it pic.twitter.com/aIBV8XPDTx — Ron (@midnightstrack2) December 21, 2022

Sad Day to Be a Swiftie...

all that campaigning and all too well didn’t even make the shortlist 😭 — iana murray (@ianamurray) December 21, 2022

Deserved a Nom...

all too well short film getting snubbed at the oscars is definitely sad bcs it deserved at least a nom but then again I think the main focus for this campaign was to get taylor's name out there to the film industry people imo her focus was always the film she's gonna direct next — zozo🕛 || fan account || (@zoenchanted) December 21, 2022

Doesn't Need the Oscars...

All Too Well: The Short Film doesn’t need the Oscars. The short film has already won many awards and will most likely win more. pic.twitter.com/SYFy7ZCKTg — em (taylor’s version)🌛 (@lovingemwasred) December 21, 2022

Ignored...

Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ has been IGNORED from the Oscars shortlist for Best Live-Action Short Film. pic.twitter.com/PWGw0ldqZi — Avid ( fan account ) (@new_avid) December 21, 2022

