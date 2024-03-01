A star-studded lineup is taking shape for the 2024 Oscars! Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Rita Moreno, Catherine O’Hara and a host of other talented celebs have joined the prestigious roster of presenters list, alongside previously announced names like Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Stay tuned for more presenter reveals in the coming weeks! Oscars 2024 Nominations Out! Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things Lead Nominees for 96th Academy Awards - See Full List.

Oscars 2024 Presenters List:

Meet your second slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aRogLVYemh — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)