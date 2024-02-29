Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell are returning to the Oscars stage for the 96th Academy Awards. The duo, who won Best Original Song in 2022 for "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film, are nominated again this year for "What Was I Made For?" from the live-action Barbie movie. The pair will surely captivate the audiences with their performance at Oscars 2024, and fans are waiting with bated breath. Oscars 2024 Nominations Out! Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things Lead Nominees for 96th Academy Awards - See Full List.

Oscars 2024 Performers Announced:

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell. "What Was I Made For?" from 'Barbie.' LIVE at the Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9Wo70dJgJn— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 28, 2024

