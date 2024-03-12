Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, stole the show at this year's Oscars, and there's no denying that! In an aww-dorable moment from the event, Messi was spotted clapping for Robert Downey Jr's win from the audience. But did he really clap for Downey? The dog's owner, Laura Contini, recently shared photos and videos revealing how it was all possible. As revealed, a human hand and fake paws can be seen, making the unforgettable moment possible. Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Calls Messi the Dog 'Good Boy' For 'Peeing' on Matt Damon's Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (Watch Video).

Messi, the dog's BTS photos from Oscars 2024:

