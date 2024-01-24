Hillary Clinton expressed her solidarity with Barbie director Greta Gerwig and actress Margot Robbie, who were notably overlooked in the 2024 Academy Awards nominations. Steering clear of direct criticism in her social media post, Clinton underscored the apparent oversight and conveyed an encouraging message to Robbie and Gerwig. Concluding her statement, she emphasised that both individuals surpass the oversight, cleverly coining the term "Kenough." Additionally, she injected a touch of humor by appending her own playful hashtag to drive home her point #HillaryBarbie. 96th Academy Awards Snubs: Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Leonardo DiCaprio, Charles Melton Left Out of Oscars 2024 Nominations – Fans Share Their Reactions!.

Hillary Clinton's Post On Social Media:

Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough.#HillaryBarbie — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 24, 2024

