Jimmy Kimmel is returning as the host for the 96th Academy Awards in what would be his fourth stint as an Oscar host. He confirms that through a funny 'Barbie' skit where Kimmel tries to traverse through Oscar Land, which looks like Barbie Land, and meet the characters played by Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling. They even bring back Dame Helen Mirren to be the narrator. The quartet even crack jokes on Ryan not probably winning the Best Supporting Actor award and Gret Gerwig missing the Best Director nomination. Jimmy Kimmel even continues his playful lifelong 'feud' with Matt Damon by poking fun at the latter's physical appearance in Oppenheimer. Oscar 2024: Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie, and Others Attend Nominees Luncheon.

Watch the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel)

