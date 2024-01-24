In a hilarious post, The Victoria Police Department in Australia expressed their dismay on Facebook regarding Margot Robbie's omission from the Oscar nominations for her role as Barbie in the 2023 film. Despite the actress being from Queensland, not Victoria, the police humorously declared their support. In a Facebook post, they playfully exclaimed, "POLICE INVESTIGATE AS MARGOT ROBBIED." Continuing their post, they quipped about investigating the alleged "robbery" of an Oscar nomination for best actress from the former Ramsay Street resident. Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling REACTS to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Being Left Out in Nominations, Declares 'No Ken without Barbie’.

Check This Hillarious FB Post By Victoria Police

