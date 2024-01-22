On Tuesday, January 23, the Academy Awards will unveil the nominations for the Oscars 2024 in a live announcement. The event will occur at 8:30 am ET / 5:30 am PT at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. Fans can catch the live broadcast on GMA. Notably, the 96th Oscars ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood. Oscars 2023 Nominations: Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár Lead the Nominees for 95th Academy Awards, RRR Gets Nominated in Best Song - See Full List.

Oscars 2024 Nomination Announcement Update

Meet your 2024 Oscar nominations hosts: Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. #Oscars Join us on Tuesday, January 23rd at 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT for the Oscar nominations live stream and find who is headed to the 96th Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/urK6AVKhlr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 19, 2024

