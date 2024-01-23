The much-anticipated Oscar nominations for 2024 have arrived. Following a year of exceptional films in 2023, this promises to be another thrilling awards show. As audiences eagerly anticipate the grand night of recognition, nominees find themselves in fierce competition, amplifying the challenge of selecting winners in each category. Without further ado, let's explore the prestigious nominations for the 2024 Oscars. Oscars 2023 Nominations: Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár Lead the Nominees for 95th Academy Awards, RRR Gets Nominated in Best Song - See Full List.

Watch The Video Here:

Nominees For Best Picture:

And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UFNHnQBZsE — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Nominees For Directing:

Nominees For Actors In Lead Role:

The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscarspic.twitter.com/6LETixc9NY — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Nominees For Actress In Lead Role:

The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7C9zdqWUi1 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Nominees For Actor In Supporting Role:

The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8n9zb32k2P — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Nominees For Actress In Supporting Role:

The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RuPaqiinzZ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Nominees For Live Action Short Film:

Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xSdGdZRsBa — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Nominees for Animated Short Film:

Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FdA3xLqF0i — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Nominees for Adapted Screenplay:

From page to screen... these are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/nGKO6H3YtV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Nominees For Production Design:

This year's nominees for Production Design perfectly set the scene... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AK0jCQezH8 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Nominees For Visual Effects:

Congratulations to these nominees for Visual Effects! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OgmpSIU2Lx — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Nominees For Cinematography:

Nominees For Sound:

Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pQn5yYQAkc — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)