The much-anticipated Oscar nominations for 2024 have arrived. Following a year of exceptional films in 2023, this promises to be another thrilling awards show. As audiences eagerly anticipate the grand night of recognition, nominees find themselves in fierce competition, amplifying the challenge of selecting winners in each category. Without further ado, let's explore the prestigious nominations for the 2024 Oscars. Oscars 2023 Nominations: Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár Lead the Nominees for 95th Academy Awards, RRR Gets Nominated in Best Song - See Full List.

Watch The Video Here:

Nominees For Best Picture:

 

Nominees For Directing:

Nominees For Actors In Lead Role:

Nominees For Actress In Lead Role:

Nominees For Actor In Supporting Role: 

Nominees For Actress In Supporting Role:

Nominees For Live Action Short Film:

Nominees for Animated Short Film:

Nominees for Adapted Screenplay:

Nominees For Production Design:

Nominees For Visual Effects:

Nominees For Cinematography:

Nominees For Sound:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)