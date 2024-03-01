Oscar winner Regina King is set to join the distinguished lineup of presenters for the highly anticipated Oscars ceremony on March 10. As Hollywood gears up for its most significant event of the year, the Academy has swiftly revealed the names of this year's presenters, including renowned figures such as Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O'Hara, Octavia Spencer, and Ramy Youssef. With the star-studded cast of presenters assembled, anticipation for the upcoming awards show continues to build. Oscars 2024 Nominations Out! Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things Lead Nominees for 96th Academy Awards - See Full List.

Regina King Joins The Sets of Presenters

#Oscar winner Regina King will present at the 96th Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/4yLZL6IV2c — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 1, 2024

