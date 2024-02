Ozzy Osbourne has criticised rapper Kanye West for using a sample of one of his performances without permission. The controversial rapper hosted a listening party in Chicago for his album "Vultures," featuring Ty Dolla Sign. One track included a sample from Osbourne's 1983 solo performance of the Black Sabbath song "War Pigs" at the US Festival. Osbourne expressed his anger in a tweet, stating he would never allow West to use his recordings due to West's antisemitic behaviour, which has caused significant distress to many. Osbourne firmly stated his refusal to associate with West. Kanye West Drops Almost Nude Photos of Wife Bianca Censori in Skimpy Outfits and Showing Plenty of Skin! (View Pics).