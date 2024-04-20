Paris Hilton has shared first photos of her daughter London, months after she announced that she welcomed a daughter to her family. The proud mother took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her husband, Carter Reum and daughter, London Marilyn Hilton-Reum and wrote, "Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember🥹 I’m so grateful she is here I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother My incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song with my dear friend Sia called “Fame Won’t Love You." The reality TV star announced the birth of her daughter on November 24 in an all-pink outfit with the name London embroidered on it. Paris Hilton Supports California Bill for Transparency in Youth Treatment Facilities.

Check Out Paris Hilton’s Insta Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

