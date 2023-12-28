Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a son, via surrogacy in January 2023. The couple named him Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. The businesswoman-socialite has been sharing some adorable pictures ever since welcoming her baby into her life. Her latest photos on Instagram showcase a series of Christmas celebration moments with Phoenix. The mother-and-son duo can be seen posing together against the backdrop of customised Christmas trees and much more. While sharing these lovely moments, Paris captioned her post as, “Christmas felt so much more complete with my babies in the house 👼🏼🎄✨ I hope you are all surrounded by love this holiday season.” Christmas 2023: Paris Hilton Radiates Holiday Joy As She Poses With Husband Carter Reum, Daughter London Marilyn and Son Phoenix in Matching Family Pajamas (View Pics).

Paris Hilton & Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum

