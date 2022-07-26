Paul Sorvino has passed away at the age of 83. The veteran American actor was popularly known for his roles as Paulie Cicero in the gangster drama Goodfellas and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on Law & Order. His publicist Roger Neal shared that Paul died of natural causes at his home in Indiana. Actor David Warner Dies at 80; Emmy-Winning Star Passes Away After His Battle With Cancer.

