On the solemn anniversary of Paul Walker's passing, his daughter Meadow Walker tenderly commemorated her late father's memory. Posting a touching throwback video on Instagram, Meadow shared a heartwarming moment capturing Paul's radiant laughter and loving embrace, evoking fond memories. The emotional tribute conveyed her everlasting love with a poignant caption: "I Love You Forever." Paul tragically lost his life in a car accident shortly after Meadow's 15th birthday in November 2013, leaving a profound impact on family, friends, and fans worldwide. Paul Walker Birth Anniversary: Meadow Walker Calls Her Dad ‘Guardian Angel’, Pens Emotional Tribute On Insta!

See Meadow Walker's Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan (@meadowwalker)

