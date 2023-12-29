Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, were spotted together at Bobo’s Café in New York City on December 28 following the comedian’s sudden show cancellations. Enjoying a winter night out, Davidson and Cline maintained a low profile, both donning hats as they perused the menu, as seen in TMZ's video. They dressed casually: Davidson in a grey jacket, green beanie, and light-wash jeans, and Cline in a baseball cap, a T-shirt, a denim jacket, and dark sweatpants. Pete Davidson Loses Cool at Fan and Pushes Him While Being Mobbed for Selfies During a Knicks Game (Watch Video).

Pete Davidson and Girlfriend Madelyn Cline Spotted Together:

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline seen together in New York City. https://t.co/pYLo5CG8zt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 29, 2023

