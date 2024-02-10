Singer Pink's Sydney concert took an unexpected turn when a fan went into labour mid-performance! In a heartwarming twist, Pink paused her set and, as she later shared on Instagram, "helped bring a baby into the world." Reportedly, during her gig, Pink calmly assessed the situation amidst frantic gestures from fans and crew. "I feel like we shouldn't be looking," she announced, respecting the new mother's privacy. Also, she congratulated the mom after the delivery. Taylor Swift Trips and Nearly Falls Onstage During Eras Tour Concert in Tokyo (Watch Viral Video).

Singer Pink Stops Her Sydney Concert:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Pink's 'We Helped Bring Baby Into the World' Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

