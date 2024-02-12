Ed Sheeran's + – = ÷ x 2024 India Tour stop in Mumbai on March 16 will feature special guests Prateek Kuhad and Calum Scott. The concert will take place at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking Sheeran's return to India after six years. The venue will undergo a remarkable transformation from the previous event, Lollapalooza India 2024, to host this unprecedented production marvel. Ed Sheeran Announces 'Intimate' Subtract Tour Dates.

Prateek Kuhad and Calum Scott To Join Ed Sheeran:

