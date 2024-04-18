The long-awaited return of our favourite liars is finally here with Pretty Little Liars: Summer School Season 2! The tantalizing trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of Imogen (Bailee Madison), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Noa (Maia Reficco), Mouse (Malia Pyles), and Faran (Zaria) following their triumph over 'A,' only to face the harsh reality of flunking out of school. In a desperate bid to salvage their academic futures, they are forced to attend summer school only to find out that they are haunted by a new sinister force aka A. Juggling newfound responsibilities, blossoming relationships, and ever-present threats, the stakes reach unprecedented heights as they navigate a treacherous web of deceit and peril. Will they succeed? Or A will take everything from them? Trap Trailer: Josh Hartnett and Saleka Shyamalan Encounter Chaos in M Night Shyamalan's Mystery Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch Pretty Little Liars Summer School Season 2 Trailer

