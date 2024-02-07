Priyanka Chopra surprised her fans with a glimpse into her life abroad, sharing an Instagram story where she received an Apple Vision Pro! Her excitement was palpable as she unpacked the headset, slipping it on with a grin. In another clip, she became fully immersed in a virtual world, her hands instinctively navigating the 3D environment. Who knows what adventures await the global star with this cutting-edge gadget in hand? Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy 'Monsoon in LA', Go on Drive and Relishes Frothy Coffee (View Pics and Video).

Priyanka Chopra Reviews Apple Vision Pro:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

