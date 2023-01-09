Priyanka Chopra hosted a special screening and dinner reception of Chhello Show aka The Last Film Show in Los Angeles. The film is India’s Official Entry to Oscars 2023. The actress was seen posing with film’s director Pan Nalin, child artiste Bhavin Rabari, producer Dheer Momaya and many others. The actress mentioned in her Insta post, “The least I can do is always support the industry that taught me all I know about my job.” She even clarified that the event was not hosted at her LA home, but at her dear friend Isha Ambani’s LA residence. Priyanka stated, “P.P.S. Thank you @_iiishmagish for lending the team your LA home for the screening!” Priyanka Chopra Jonas Hosts Screening of Oscar Shortlisted Chhello Show Aka Last Film Show at Her LA Mansion (View Pics & Video).

