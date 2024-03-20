After a video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ arrival in Ayodhya, along with baby Malti Marie, went viral, here are a few new pictures of the family from their divine visit. The actress, along with her husband and daughter, offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and sought the blessings of Lord Rama. Priyanka, who couldn’t be a part of the inaugural ceremony held in January this year, has finally made it to the Ram Mandir with her loved ones. Priyanka Chopra Arrives in Ayodhya With Nick Jonas and Baby Malti Marie; Family Stuns in Traditional Outfits (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra With Family At Ram Mandir

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, husband and singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: Temple priest Pradeep Das) pic.twitter.com/WdWmcrXkwg — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)