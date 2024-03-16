Disneynature’s Tiger is set to debut on Disney+ this Earth Day, April 22. Priyanka Chopra will lend her narration to this captivating tale. The film promises to unveil the world of one of our planet’s most revered and charismatic creatures, inviting audiences to accompany Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the forests of India. Reflecting on her involvement, the actress expressed, “It’s just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country—I was very honoured.” She further added, “I have always loved tigers and I feel a kinship with the female tiger—I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to.” Priyanka Chopra Is All Smiles As She Arrives in India With Daughter Malti Marie; Actress Gracefully Poses for Paps (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra To Narrate Disneynature’s Tiger

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to narrate Disneynature’s ‘TIGER,’ coming to Disney+ on April 22. The film will lift the veil on our planet’s most revered and charismatic animal, inviting viewers to journey alongside Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. pic.twitter.com/O1PzT0VsSH — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 15, 2024

The Actress’ Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)