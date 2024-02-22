Priyanka Chopra melted hearts on Instagram by sharing photos and videos of her daughter, Malti Marie's, first adventure in the great outdoors. The snapshots capture the little one's pure joy as she explores nature with her mom and a friend. From gleefully jumping in puddles to getting delightfully muddy, Malti clearly embraces the spirit of discovery. With her infectious smile and curious eyes, she embarks on a mini-expedition, experiencing the wonders of the natural world. Have a look! Baby Malti Marie Turns 2! Pics From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Daughter’s Intimate Birthday Celebration Are Too Cute To Be Missed.

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Enjoying Hike:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)