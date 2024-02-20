While acknowledging a trolls' disappointment with her win for Action Movie Star of the Year at the People's Choice Awards, actress Rachel Zegler revealed on X that she herself voted for Keanu Reeves, one of the actors nominated alongside her. Zegler, who received the award for her performance in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, faced mixed reactions online, with some fans expressing their preference for other nominees. “If it makes you feel any better, I voted for Keanu,” she wrote on the microblogging site. People's Choice Award 2024: Billie Eilish Wins TV Performance of the Year at the 49th Awards Show.

Rachel Zegler Responds to Troll:

if it makes you feel any better, i voted for keanu 🫶🏼 https://t.co/4F8nxqGrk8 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) February 19, 2024

