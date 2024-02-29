Dune: Part Two actress Rebecca Ferguson revealed an encounter on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast where she faced abusive behaviour from an actor. She recounted a moment of confrontation where she bravely stood up after being berated in front of the entire crew. She demanded better treatment, threatening to work towards a tennis ball instead of acting alongside such negativity. Ferguson didn't reveal the actor's identity but clarified that it wasn't Hugh Jackman, Tom Cruise, or Dwayne Johnson. Dwayne also responded to the news by praising Rebecca Ferguson for standing up against the inappropriate behaviour. Following the news, Emily Blunt's name began circulating on the internet. However, her spokesperson told DailyMail that Rebecca Ferguson and Emily Blunt are friends. Rebecca Ferguson Birthday: Check Out Her Fabulous Style File!

Here's What Rebecca Fergusson Said

Dune's Rebecca Ferguson reveals she refused to work with former co-star after being 'screamed at' on set. This is reminder to *ALWAYS* stand up for yourself! Listen to the full interview on my podcast, Reign here: https://t.co/aHUegXotEi #DunePartTwo #Dune2 #RebeccaFerguson pic.twitter.com/7mRv1jNoBu — Josh Smith (@joshsmithhosts) February 27, 2024

Dwayne Johnson Praises Rebecca

Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 28, 2024

Emily Blunt DENIES Being That Unnamed Co-Star

Emily Blunt DENIES being unnamed co-star who shouted at Rebecca Ferguson: Girl On The Train star's spokesman says pair 'are friends with nothing but love between them' as mystery deepens https://t.co/wWDKEMI9Wa — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 28, 2024

