Deadpool actor Ed Skrein has reportedly replaced Rupert Friend in Zack Snyder's upcoming Rebel Moon. The replacement took place due to Friend having scheduling conflicts. Additionally, Hawkeye star Fra Free has also joined the cast alongside Cleopatra Coleman and Rhian Rees as well. Rebel Moon is an upcoming sci-fi film scheduled to release on Netflix. Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder Drops First Look of His New Netflix Film Starring Djimon Hounsou (View Pic).

