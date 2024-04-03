According to Wilson's memoir Rebel Rising, Adele wasn't fond of being likened to Rebel Wilson. Wilson acknowledged the sensitivity of the term "plus-size" for some actresses. She speculated Adele's dislike stemmed from being mistakenly associated with her when they shared similar body sizes. Wilson noted Adele's tendency to avoid her whenever they crossed paths. Check what she said below! Rebel Wilson Accident: Actress Suffers Injury on Sets of Bride Hard, Gets Stitches Following the Incident (Watch Video).

Rebel Wilson Feels Adele Hates Her

Rebel Wilson claims Adele “hates” her and “always quickly turns away” when they cross paths: “There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another … She would always quickly turn away as if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her… pic.twitter.com/DK8aiKnR5m — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 2, 2024

