Prepare to embark on a magical journey as Disney+ unveils its action-packed adventure series, Renegade Nell, premiering on March 29. Created by Sally Wainwright and starring Louisa Harland, this enchanting tale follows Nell, an 18th-century outlaw falsely accused of murder. As she evades capture, Nell encounters the mystical Billy Blind, played by Nick Mohammed, whose magical guidance adds a fantastical twist to her daring escapades. OTT Releases Of The Week: Karan Johar's Love Storiyaan on Amazon Prime, Anthony Philipson's Einstein and the Bomb on Netflix & More.

