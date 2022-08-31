When it originally released, to say that Star Wars: The Last Jedi received a mixed reception from fans would be an understatement. However, director/writer Rian Johnson has defended his film vigorously over the years and in a recent interview stated that he feels even prouder of the film now. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery To Release Globally on Netflix on December 23 - View New Cast Pic.

Check Out The Tweet:

Rian Johnson reflects on #TheLastJedi 5 years later “I’m even more proud of it [now]. When I was up at bat, I really swung at the ball" (via @empiremagazine) pic.twitter.com/hISkse6BMc — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 30, 2022

