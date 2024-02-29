Stand-up comedian and actor Richard Lewis died at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday (February 28) after suffering a heart attack. He was 76 years old. Lewis, known for his humour and iconic role on the sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm, earned the nickname Prince of Pain and was widely considered one of the most influential comedians of his generation. His death was confirmed by his publicist, Jeff Abraham. May his soul RIP. Richard Roundtree, Shaft Actor, Dies at 81.

Richard Lewis Passes Away:

Richard Lewis, one of America’s most beloved and revered stand-up comics who also played a fictionalized version of himself on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, died last night at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack. He was 76. His death was confirmed by his… pic.twitter.com/OyHX6qGtlW — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)