With Taylor Swift dropping her new album "The Tortured Poets Department", even some unexpected celebrities have also shown their support for the pop sensation. Rapper Rick Ross showered praise on Taylor Swit on Friday, April 19, through a social media post. Sharing news about the album dominating the Hot 100 next week, Rick Ross wrote, "Fresh out the Slammer and Florida!!! Blasting on the Yacht at Midnight. Taylor writes like a Boss and her song titles are Gangsta." Taylor Swift Teams Up With Post Malone in New ‘Fortnight’ Music Video – Must See!.

Check Out Rick Ross’ X Post Here

Fresh out the slammer and Florida!!! Blasting on the Yacht at Midnight. Taylor writes like a Boss and her song titles are Gangsta https://t.co/wuoiFHYDJO — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) April 19, 2024

