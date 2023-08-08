Five years after its release, Ridley Scott has expressed regret directing Alien: Covenant over Blade Runner 2049. The sequel to Prometheus that opened to many mixed reviews, Scott spoke about how he "should" have done the Blade Runner sequel and "shouldn't have had to make that choice." With Scott having being involved with the script and originally passing over directing Blade Runner 2049, the duties would then be picked up by Denis Villeneuve with the film opening to critical acclaim in 2017. Blade Runner 2099 Officially Ordered at Amazon, Ridley Scott to Return as Executive Producer.

Check Out Ridley Scott's Quote:

Ridley Scott regrets directing #AlienCovenant over #BladeRunner2049 "I shouldn't have had to make that decision, But I had to. I should have done 'Blade Runner 2'" (via @empiremagazine) pic.twitter.com/H0ZRYaNGWm — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 7, 2023

