Pop icon Rihanna visited India to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. She departed on Saturday (March 2), but not before bonding with Indian paparazzi and embracing female police officers at Jamnagar airport. Videos captured her cheerful exchanges with photographers, dressed in a pink attire with a blue stole and black shoes, carrying a black bag and a 'thank you' painting. Rihanna's warm interaction continued as she held hands with two officers, gathering for group photos and sharing warm hugs before her departure. Rihanna Rocks at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations; From ‘B*tch Better Have My Money’ To ‘Pour It Up’, Videos of Singer’s Epic Performances Go Viral – WATCH.

Rihanna Leaving India After Performing At AnantAmabani's Pre-Wedding Bash

