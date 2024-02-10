Robert Downey Jr was honoured with the Maltin Modern Master Award at the 2024 Santa Barbara Film Festival, where he expressed gratitude to Rob Lowe and Cillian Murphy during his acceptance speech. Downey Jr first thanked Maltin for his contributions to culture, highlighting the significance of his approval. He then praised Murphy for his formidable presence in the industry, rejecting the notion of him as a straight man. Additionally, Downey Jr delivered an emotional tribute to his wife, concluding his speech with a special message for her. Robert Downey Jr Feels Margot Robbie Deserves More Recognition For Her Role In Barbie Amid Oscar Snub Debate.