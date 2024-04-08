It seems like Robert Downey Jr is still holding onto his Marvel fans tightly. They highly miss the actor's absence, but given the nature of his exit, it is highly unlikely that we will ever be able to witness Mr Stark back in his suit. Having said that, would the actor ever wear the superhero uniform again? "Happily", replied Downey Jr in a new feature piece for Esquire Magazine. After last appearing in Avengers: Endgame, the Academy Award-winning actor opened up on his potential return to the MCU and said, "Happily. It's too integral a part of my DNA. The role chose me. And look, I always say, 'Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige.' Its is a losing bet, He's the house. He will always win." The Sympathizer Trailer: Robert Downey Jr Essays Multiple Characters in Park Chan-wook’s Spy Thriller Co-Starring Hoa Xuande; HBO Series to Premiere on April 14.

Robert Downey Jr Opens Up on Returning to MCU As Iron Man

