There are rumours doing rounds that Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child. Amidst these speculations, the couple was spotted together again in Los Angeles. The two were seen on a morning hike. Robert’s girlfriend sported a cropped tee and paired it with high-waisted leggings. She completed her workout look with baseball cap, sunglasses and shoes. Take a look at Robert and Suki’s new pics below: Are Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Expecting Their First Child? Couple’s New Pics Spark Pregnancy Rumours – Here’s Why!

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse

New photos of Suki Waterhouse with Robert Pattinson on a morning hike! pic.twitter.com/L9vBxlpqpa — dose of suki waterhouse (@doseofsuki) November 10, 2023

Couple Enjoying Morning Hike

More photos of Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson hiking in LA! pic.twitter.com/5lBLbUT36u — dose of suki waterhouse (@doseofsuki) November 10, 2023

