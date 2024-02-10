The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the 15 nominees for induction in its 2024 class. The nominees include Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane's Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, the late Sinéad O'Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade and A Tribe Called Quest, covering a range of genres including pop, hard rock, hip-hop and R&B. Ten of the 15 nominees are on the ballot for the first time. The honourees will be announced in April, and the annual induction ceremony is scheduled for autumn. It's worth noting that Osbourne has already been inducted as a member of Black Sabbath, but he's a first-time nominee as a solo artist. The ceremony will be streamed live on Disney+ and an edited version will be aired on ABC. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Announced! Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and More Make It to the List.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Inductees:

