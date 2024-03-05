French-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski will stand trial in France after facing allegations of defamation against a British actress who accused him of sexual abuse in 1980's. The 90-year-old three time Oscar winner has a string of similar sexual assault allegations throughout his career questioning his controversial image. Charlotte Lewis (56) had claimed that the director had sexually assaulted her during an adution at hi Paris Home in 1983. Polanski had refuted to these accusation in 2019 labelling her statements as false. The Palace: Roman Polanski’s Film Receives 3-Minute-Long Standing Ovation After Premiere at Venice Film Festival!.

Roman Polanski Tried in France Over ‘Sexual Abuse’ Against Actress Charlotte Lewis

