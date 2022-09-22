Many felt that SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR should've been selected for the Oscars 2023, but Chhello Show was selected instead. Don't Look Up director Adam McKay still wants the film to get nominated for Best Picture and maybe even have a screening at the Rose Bowl. RRR: Doctor Strange Writer Showers Appreciation for Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt’s Film, Calls It ‘Most Sincere Weirdest Blockbuster’.

View Tweet Here:

This is a travesty. But let’s make sure it gets a best picture nom. Can we do a screening at the Rose Bowl? (How amazing would that be?)#RRR https://t.co/ZLMGvLcfNQ — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) September 22, 2022

