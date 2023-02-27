The SAG Awards 2023 took place on February 26 and Everything Everywhere All At Once broke records by winning the most awards in history. But Mark Wahlberg presented one of the awards to the Asian cast of the film, and netizens are not happy due to the fact that he has committed hate crimes against Asians in the past. So here is what Twitterati had to say about this. SAG Awards 2023 Winners: Everything Everywhere All At Once Take Max Trophies Home; Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser Win Big - See Full List!

now why would they get mark wahlberg to present this to the Asian cast of EEAAO… #SAGAwardspic.twitter.com/9kFbsrBg5u — lizzy (@meadowiIton) February 27, 2023

not mark wahlberg of all people presenting an award to Everything Everywhere All At Once, a predominantly Asian cast, and saying “women are talking” in the space of 30 seconds #SAGAwards#SAGAwardspic.twitter.com/34fAUG3Mzw — lewis 🪩 (@lewisjwr) February 27, 2023

I gotta say, having Mark Wahlberg, who literally went to jail as a teen for committing a hate crime against a Vietnamese man, present an award to the cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once was certainly a choice — Bonnie Stiernberg (@aahrealbonsters) February 27, 2023

Wow these #SAGAwards are going really well. What could go wrong? Mark Wahlberg: pic.twitter.com/Xu08GF7Ptp — Joe (@Cinema_Joe23) February 27, 2023

