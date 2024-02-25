Anna Hathaway:
Anne Hathaway poses for photos at the #SAGAwards. https://t.co/z3h0A5SncH pic.twitter.com/SeruMjUXPe
— Variety (@Variety) February 25, 2024
Margot Robbie:
Hi, #Barbie! Margot Robbie stuns at the #SAGAwards https://t.co/CZLdNDA6ZJ pic.twitter.com/TLIeibT2G9
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2024
Selena Gomez attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. pic.twitter.com/60Nm3sBlxi
— 21 (@21metgala) February 25, 2024
Pedro Pascal:
Pedro Pascal arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards pic.twitter.com/xBfqGSOYPp
— Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) February 25, 2024
Brie Larson:
Brie Larson marvels in pink at the #SAGAwards
📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/6Vc978NxEP
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 25, 2024
Cillian Murphy:
Cillian Murphy for the 2024 SAG Awards. pic.twitter.com/loWLnBgF95
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 25, 2024
Ryan Gosling:
Ryan Gosling at the #SAGAwards https://t.co/Sl4Ycykayd
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 25, 2024
Meryl Streep and America Ferrera:
America Ferrera and Meryl Streep at the 2024 #SAGAwards https://t.co/NPNrtNntms
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 25, 2024
Penelope Cruz:
Penélope Cruz for the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/snYUDbPt1Q
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 25, 2024
Emily Blunt:
Emily Blunt at the 2024 #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/9j2OpFMwZF
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 25, 2024
Billie Eilish:
Billie Eilish for the #SAGAwards
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 25, 2024
Jennifer Aniston:
Jennifer Aniston has arrived at the 2024 SAG Awards. pic.twitter.com/SIivc1DyN0
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 25, 2024
Reese Witherspoon:
Reese Witherspoon for the 2024 SAG Awards. https://t.co/rBaYbOum0P
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 25, 2024
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)