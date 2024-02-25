The red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards dazzled with a captivating display of enchanting ensembles. Celebrities like Selena Gomez exuded timeless grace, while Cillian Murphy emanated a suave sophistication that commanded attention. Among a diverse array of stars, each embracing their distinct style, the event was a testament to individuality and confidence. As the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards approaches, it promises to be a night where actors honour their peers for their remarkable contributions to the industry. SAG Awards 2023: Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh Win Big - Check Out Full Winners List Here!

Anna Hathaway:

Margot Robbie:

Selena Gomez:

Selena Gomez attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. pic.twitter.com/60Nm3sBlxi — 21 (@21metgala) February 25, 2024

Pedro Pascal:

Pedro Pascal arrives for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards pic.twitter.com/xBfqGSOYPp — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) February 25, 2024

Brie Larson:

Brie Larson marvels in pink at the #SAGAwards 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/6Vc978NxEP — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 25, 2024

Cillian Murphy:

Cillian Murphy for the 2024 SAG Awards. pic.twitter.com/loWLnBgF95 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 25, 2024

Ryan Gosling:

Meryl Streep and America Ferrera:

America Ferrera and Meryl Streep at the 2024 #SAGAwards https://t.co/NPNrtNntms — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 25, 2024

Penelope Cruz:

Emily Blunt:

Billie Eilish:

Jennifer Aniston:

Jennifer Aniston has arrived at the 2024 SAG Awards. pic.twitter.com/SIivc1DyN0 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 25, 2024

Reese Witherspoon:

Reese Witherspoon for the 2024 SAG Awards. https://t.co/rBaYbOum0P — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)