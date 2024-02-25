Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep brought the glitz and humour of The Devil Wears Prada back to life at the 2024 SAG Awards. Their chemistry was undeniable as they took the stage to present an award for actor in a comedy series. Streep's playful confession about forgetting her glasses and the envelope set the tone for a comedic reunion. Blunt and Hathaway, ever the loyal assistants, came to her rescue, mimicking their roles from the iconic film. Blunt's quick slip into her Miranda Priestly persona had Hathaway adding a humorous touch, quipping, "By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how much that thrills me." It was a hilarious and heartwarming moment that reminded everyone of the magic of the film even after 18 years. SAG Awards 2024: Anna Hathaway, Margot Robbie, Pedro Pascal, Emily Blunt, and Other Celebs Make Fashionable Entries on The Red Carpet.

Watch Anne Hathaway, Emily and Grill Meryl Streep Reunion:

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt just reunited on stage at the SAG awards Meryl: “I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda Priestley.” Anne: “No, no. That wasn’t a question.” pic.twitter.com/v6WZEVEYKn — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 25, 2024

