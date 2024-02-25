SAG Awards 2024 marked a significant moment for the Screen Actors Guild following a tumultuous 2023, which included a 118-day strike and negotiations with the AMPTP under President Fran Drescher's leadership. This year's awards provided the actors' union a welcome opportunity to celebrate. At the 30th SAG Award ceremony, actors such as Pedro Pascal, Cillian Murphy, and Ali Wong emerged victorious. Explore the complete list of winners below. SAG Awards 2024: Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt Grill Meryl Streep During Devil Wears Prada Reunion! (Watch Video).

Pedro Pascal:

Had us on the edge of our seats 🎭 Congrats to Pedro Pascal on an outstanding performance! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/B2UhgpTSKG — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 25, 2024

Steven Yeun:

There's no Beef here 🚗 Congratulations to Steven Yeun on taking home the Actor®! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/aeZXzlS9u4 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 25, 2024

Beefs Wins Award For Comedy Series:

Robert Downey Jr:

Elizabeth Debicki:

Elizabeth Debicki embracing the drama 👏 Congratulations on your Actor®! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/N8JwWtn2Rt — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 25, 2024

Barbra Streisand Wins Life Achivement Award:

Succession Wins For Best Drama Series:

Show some love to the ensemble of @succession on their well-deserved win 💛 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/lCG0LGXAXw — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 25, 2024

Ayo Edebiri:

Two Actors® on the menu tonight for Ayo Edebiri 👑 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/S4zLmKprxF — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 25, 2024

Ali Wang:

Cillian Murphy Wins Big For Oppenheimer:

A standing ovation for Cillian Murphy on his outstanding performance 🎉 #sagawards pic.twitter.com/J92iH6h9tl — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)